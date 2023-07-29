Aullwood announces August schedule

ENGLEWOOD — Aullwood Center released its calendar of events and activities for August. General admission is $12/adults ages 13 to 64, $10 for Seniors 65+ and Active Duty Military, $8 for children 4 to 12 and children 3 and under are free unless otherwise noted with an asterisk (*). Members of Friends of Aullwood, National Audubon Society and ANCA are admitted free. Please note that Aullwood walks are weather dependent and are cancelled if there is thunder, lightning or heavy rain. Access to Aullwood and Aullwood trails is at both the Center and Farm Tuesday – Sunday.

Aullwood Center programs begin at 1000 Aullwood Road. Aullwood Farm Programs begin at 9101 Frederick Pike. Call 937-890-7360 for information. Visit their events calendar at www.aullwood.org.

Summer Earth Adventures Nature Camps (Members and Non-Members)

Summer Earth Adventures (SEA) 2023 is a day camp at Aullwood Audubon which offers exciting hands-on learning that allows children to explore the world of nature and sustainable farming. Through outdoor adventures, children develop awareness and care for the Earth. Each week has a different theme. Activities are scaled based on student ages and abilities. Weekly camps will be offered through Aug. 11. Camp hours are 9 a.m.–4 p.m. for most classes for kids from kindergarten through 6th grade. Programs for 4-5 year-olds are a half-day from 9:30 a.m. – noon. Extended Care is available at 8 a.m. and late pick up is to 5:30 p.m. for an additional fee.

Check out our website for information on all the sessions! All registration will be online at: https://aullwood.audubon.org/SEA. See you at Aullwood! (Center and Farm)

July 31–Aug. 4 – OUTDOOR EXPLORERS

Learn all about our animal friends like vultures, frogs and skunks! Become a “Camouflage Kid” and learn how to thrive and survive in the woods, make a shelter, fire, and navigate the woods.

Aug. 7–11 – WILDCARD WEEK

This week includes classes for Water Magic, Bubble Science, Splish Splash, and Farmer for a Week!

Aullwood Trail Adventures

They have eight miles of trails for you to explore. Pick up our trail map at the center or farm and get ready for adventure. All trails can be accessed from the Marie S. Aull Education Center, 1000 Aullwood Road or Aullwood Farm, 9101 Frederick Pike during regular business hours. Aullwood is pleased to announce the opening of a brand new wheelchair accessible boardwalk in their Muskrat Marsh. It is 800 linear feet of winding boardwalk through a beautiful marsh habitat. This boardwalk connects directly with our paved Cardinal Trail which is located near the Marie S. Aull Education Center at 1000 Aullwood Road.

Aullwood is a Blue Star Museum

Aullwood Audubon has once again joined an innovative program – Blue Star Museums 2023. Through this program Aullwood will show our support for America’s armed forces by providing free general admission to active-duty military personnel from all branches of the service, National Guard members, as well as Reserve members. The active-duty member or spouse may bring up to 5 family members through Monday, Sept. 4. Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and more than 2,000 museums including science and nature centers, fine art museums and historic sites in all 50 states. (Farm & Center)

The Faerie Houses of Aullwood Exhibit (Everyone)

Aullwood Audubon is happy to welcome the Faerie Houses of Aullwood. Come and explore the Cardinal Trail (paved trail) to discover these charming faerie houses. The theme this year is Earth Elements. The Faeries scampered through the woods to find materials with which to build their houses. When you find the houses along the paved trail, look for clues to guess which material each Faerie decided to use to win a prize. (Center)

The Troll That Hatched an Egg Exhibit (Everyone)

Aullwood Audubon is proud to host “The Troll That Hatched an Egg”, an exhibit from the internationally renowned recycle artist Thomas Dambo! Bo, Bodil, Bibbi and their troll-sized bird nest have come to life at Aullwood and are ready for your visit. Learn more and plan your trip at https://aullwood.audubon.org/trolls now. Please allow adequate time to explore our property and the Troll That Hatched an Egg exhibit. (Farm & Center)

Long-Term Butterfly Monitoring (Everyone)

Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 – 2:30–4 p.m. – If you enjoy butterflies and want to learn more about them, contact Sam Romeo at [email protected] to join Aullwood’s Long-term Butterfly Monitoring Team to identify, count and monitor butterfly populations. Walk the same route each week through different habitats to record butterflies and skippers. This important data is then compiled with other monitoring stations around the State. No experience is necessary.

Bring binoculars. Preregistration is required by emailing Sam Romeo. Registered participants will be notified if monitoring is cancelled or rescheduled due to weather concerns. (Center)

Adult Member Discovery Walks (Members Only)

Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31– 8–9:30 a.m. Bring your binoculars and delight in a weekly walk along Aullwood’s trails spotting birds and exploring the seasonal changes taking place at Aullwood. These walks are a benefit for Aullwood and National Audubon Society members only and there is no cost to attend. Please be ready and waiting on the main sidewalk of the Nature Center 5 minutes before the start of the walk. (Center)

Beer & Brewing with A Taste of Aullwood (21 and over event)

What could be better than good music, good beer, and good food? Enjoy them all at Beer & Brewing with A Taste of Aullwood on our newly rescheduled date, Saturday, Aug. 19, from 6–9 p.m. at Aullwood Farm.

Bluewater Kings Band will serve up energetic and delightful music. Bring your own chairs to relax with friends and neighbors, or dance the night away in the Farm Pavilion. Your ticket includes seven tastes from local craft brewers set up around the farmyard. Find your favorite brew and purchase full size beers ($7) from the brewers or the Bonbright Distributors truck. Sponsor Bonbright Distributors will provide Miller Lite and amazing regional craft beers on their beer truck. Local food trucks El Diablo Grill and Pa’s Pork will offer delicious dinner options to purchase and enjoy.

Get raffle tickets for great prizes including howlers, growlers, baskets and gift cards. Round out the evening with a walk to Aullwood’s trolls or ride their electric golf cart to see mother troll Bodil.

This event is for adults 21 and older only and tickets are limited. The cost is $30/person pre-sale or $35 at the door. Get your tickets by visiting http://store.aullwood.org.

Dress code is nice casual; they recommend comfortable walking shoes as most of the event is on grassy lawn areas. Seating is limited; please bring your own lawn chair. Coolers and carried in food items are not permitted. Never drink and drive; bring a designated driver or schedule a friend, family member, Uber or Lyft ahead of time to get you home safely. Questions about this event? Call (937) 890-7360 or email [email protected].