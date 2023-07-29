Tickets available for Live2Lead

WINCHESTER, Ind. — Frank Miller Lumber and Randolph County United will host the fifth annual Live2Lead: Randolph County event on Friday, Oct. 6, at Towne Square Community Centre, 123 West Franklin St., Suite 101, Winchester, Ind. The program is open to the public.

Tickets for the event are available now through Thursday, Oct. 5, on Eventbrite at https://Live2LeadRandolphCounty.eventbrite.com.

Through a crafted agenda, they aim to foster personal and professional growth by offering invaluable networking opportunities, insightful panel discussions, and a captivating live broadcast of the Live2Lead event. The following distinguished individuals will be featured in the broadcast:

John C. Maxwell – #1 Leadership Expert and Best-Selling Author

Ryan Leak – Respected Speaker, Executive Coach, and Wall Street Journal Best-Selling Author

Kendra Scott – Accomplished Designer, Founder, and Executive Chairwoman

Marcus Buckingham – Esteemed Best-Selling Author, Global Researcher, and Strengths Revolutionist

Live2Lead: Randolph County is designed to deliver the best leadership content to inspire and motivate you and your team. Connect with other influencers in your community and expand your business network with relationships that produce tangible results. Individuals can obtain additional information by contacting Chelsea Timmerman at [email protected].

Visit Live2Lead: Randolph County on Facebook for updates.