Park supports North Star project

NORTH STAR — The North Star Community Association recently accepted a generous donation from Park National Bank for the North Star Community Park renovation project. “We are so grateful to corporations like Park National Bank, who understand the value of investing in communities like ours. We are so very appreciative of their generosity,” remarked Katie DeLand.
Park National Bank is a family of community banking teams located throughout Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina and South Carolina. Established in 1908, Park National Bank proudly serves Ohioans and Darke County for all commercial and residential banking needs, as well as trust and investment services.