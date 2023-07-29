Baker turning 102

LAURA — Eugene (Gene) E. Baker was born Aug. 8, 1921, the son of the late David and Kate Jane (Cordier) Baker. Gene has lived most of his life in the Laura area, except for a few years in Arlington, and time he spent serving his country with the Army Air Corps during WWII.

After the war he returned to Laura, and in 1946 married the late J. Jean (Hunt) Baker. They raised three children in Laura.

Gene worked and retired from Frigidaire/Harrison Radiator/GM in Dayton after 45 years of service. During that same time he also serves as a volunteer and member of the Laura Fire Co. Over the years he also served in numerous offices, positions and activities with the Laura Christian Church and Village of Laura.

Gene enjoys precious time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He enjoyed receiving your cards last year from those who knew and did not know him. Please, if you are able, send him another with a little or a lot about you and if you knew him or not. He will have fun opening and thinking of you.

Happy 102nd Dad! We love you, Doug, Denise and Dee.

Please send cards to PO Box 128, Laura, Ohio 45337.