Greenville Breast Cancer Awareness 5K draws big crowd

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Breast Cancer Awareness 5K took place on July 29 as over 380 participants took part in the 5K. The participants started at Annie Oakley Memorial Park and went down Broadway and through Greenville City Park and back.

All proceeds from the event support Breast Cancer Awareness of Darke County.

In the male division, Matthew Lee took first with a time of 17:05.1. Ian Brown took second with a time of 17:24.4. Landry Knore took third with a time of 17:52.1 and Kolin Frazee took fourth with 18:56.1.

In the female division, Emily Borchers took first with a time of 19:26.6. Addie Miller took third with 23:41.1 and Claire Simon took fifth with 24:01.1.

All of the times and results can be found on runsignup.com and search Breast Cancer Awareness 5K.

