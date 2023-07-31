Runners conquer Gauntlet Mud Run

By Drew Terhall

GREENVILLE — It was a beautiful day to run through some mud on July 29. The Light Foundation had their annual Gauntlet Mud Run at Chenoweth Trails with over 500 runners taking on the course.

Competitors went through the natural elements and through some obstacles all throughout the trails. As implied in the name, the runners did go through many different mud pits. There was also a kids run at the end of the day.

In the male division, Trey Rammel from Greenville finished first overall with a time of 24:57.3. Bryce Shilt from Greenville took second with 25:26.8. From Greenville, Dominic Tanner and Samuel Haney took sixth and seventh with times of 27:31.3 and 28:14.0. Micah Arbogast from New Madison and Grant Beasley from Versailles took eighth and ninth with times of 28:14.3 and 28:55.4.

In the female division, Mandy Tegtmeyer from Arcanum took first with a time of 30:59.2. Clair Rammel from Greenville took second with a time of 34:44.2. Sydney Baker from Arcanum finished third with a time of 34:52.4.

All of the times and results can be found at runsignup.com and search Gauntlet Mud Run.

