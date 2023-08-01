Bruns supports park renovation

NORTH STAR — Deb Seger, representing the North Star Community Park Facility Committee, recently accepted a generous donation to the park renovation project from Brad Bruns, DVM, Bruns Animal Clinic. “The support of the greater Versailles community to support our park project has been wonderful. We are very grateful to everyone who has contributed to the project,” Seger stated.

