Donate blood and follow the Bengals

DAYTON — Community Blood Center is encouraging blood donations in the final month of a challenging summer with a donor drawing to win Bengals season tickets.

CBC is facing a critical shortage of type O blood. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

The August “Let’s Go with Joe!” campaign gives donors a chance to follow quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals all the way to the Super Bowl.

Everyone who registers to donate July 31 through Sept. 3 with Community Blood Center at any blood drive, or the Dayton CBC Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win a pair of Bengals season tickets. All registered donors also receive the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” t-shirt.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.