UC Police make drug arrests

UNION CITY — Director of Public Safety Mark Ater announced the successful arrest of Jesse L. Green, of Arcanum, for possession of cocaine and other illegal substances. The swift action taken by the village’s diligent officers showcases the commitment of the Union City Police Department to keep drugs off the streets and out of their community.

On July 29, 2023, Union City Police officers conducted a routine traffic stop on the vehicle Green was driving, after observing a traffic violation. During the course of the stop, officers had reasonable suspicion to conduct a probable cause search, which led to the discovery of cocaine and mushrooms, among other illicit drugs, in Green’s possession.

With a primary focus on maintaining the safety and security of citizens, the Union City, Ohio, and Union City, Indiana police departments are dedicated to combating drug-related crimes within their jurisdiction. The collaborative effort between these two departments underscores the commitment to ensuring a drug-free environment for all residents and visitors.

Following the arrest, Green was promptly transported to the Darke County Sheriff’s Jail, where he is currently in the custody of the on-duty jail staff. Officers will continue to work diligently with the prosecuting authorities to ensure that justice is served.

On Aug. 1, Ater commended the work of the department for the arrest of Derrick Saintignon following a traffic violation that led to the discovery of methamphetamine in his possession.

Union City Police Department officers stopped Saintignon’s vehicle for a traffic violation. A K9 unit was deployed to conduct a routine search of the vehicle. The K9 unit promptly alerted to the presence of the odor of illegal drugs within the vehicle.

During the subsequent probable cause search, officers discovered a substantial quantity of methamphetamine concealed. As a result of this discovery, Saintignon was taken into custody without incident and placed into the custody of the on-duty jail staff.

Director of Public Safety Mark Ater commends the officers involved in this operation for their professionalism and dedication to their duty. He emphasized the Union City Police Department remains resolute in its mission to maintain a safe and drug-free community for all.

Ater said, “This arrest is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Union City Police Department in combating the illegal drug trade and keeping our community safe. I commend the professionalism and dedication of our officers in their tireless efforts to uphold the law and maintain public order.”

The Union City Police Department encourages the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to drug offenses. Together, we can build a stronger, safer community.