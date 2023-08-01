WiBN helps overcome imposter syndrome

DAYTON — Women in Business Networking (WiBN), a program of Better Business Bureau serving Dayton/Miami Valley, is hosting a Lunch N Learn in August titled Overcoming Imposter Syndrome, featuring Lois Elrich, president/executive coach of Real Change Business Coaching.

The event will be held Tuesday, Aug. 22 with registration at 11:30 a.m. and the lunch at 11:45 a.m. The program is from noon to 1 p.m. at NCR Country Club, 4435 Dogwood Trl., Kettering. The cost is $25 for WiBN Members and BBB Accredited Businesses/Charities, and $35 for others. To register, call (937) 610-2270.

Do you sometimes think you don’t deserve your accomplishments? Are you afraid people will find out you’re faking it? And, that you are not as skilled or talented as you’ve led others to believe. Lois will explore types of imposter syndrome, what might trigger it and learn how to stop feeling like a fraud and embrace your unique talents and capabilities.

Lois Elrich founded Real Change, where she helps people and organizations overcome obstacles that get in the way of growth so that real change is made at work and in life. A thoughtful listener, Lois asks the right questions to get to the heart of an issue. She’s also a lead leadership coach for Aileron, where she helps business leaders implement professional management to create sustainable businesses. Lois recruits, interviews, onboards and develops Aileron’s leadership coaches. In addition, Lois is president of Solid Blend Technologies, Inc. In this role, she created and managed the Ideal Culture Program, made a healthy culture, and won the Best Places to Work Awards.

Sheri Sword, WiBN’s executive director, says, “At times, we can be our own worst enemy as we get into our heads and undermine our own success. This event will provide tips to help you build your confidence and be the best you that you can be. Register today and take advantage of this event that will help you continue to “Grow, Stretch, Thrive”, WiBN’s theme for the year.”

