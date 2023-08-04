Couple celebrates 75th anniversary

UNION CITY, Ind. — Bill and JoAnn Mangas will be celebrating their 75th Wedding Anniversary on Aug. 12. They were married Aug. 14, 1948 at the Spartansburg Christian Church by Rev. J.E. Shimp.

They are the parents of Larry and Carol Mangas and Marilyn and Ed Bateman, grandparents of Jeff and Annie Wickersham, great grandparents of Karryn and Knox Wickersham.

Due to health reasons, they will be celebrating with their family at a later date and they would like to have a Card Shower. Their address is 4627 N. Co. Road 800 E, Union City, Ind. 47390.