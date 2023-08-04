LifeWise Greenville adds to staff

GREENVILLE — Greenville LifeWise Academy program welcomes Bill Dobson to the teaching staff for the new school year. He joins Janalee Lyons as they share the teaching duties for the third and fourth grades of the Greenville school.

LifeWise is located behind the K-8 building so the students walk there during one class period in their day. Volunteers with background checks walk with them, stay in the classroom and walk with them as they return to the K-8 building.

LifeWise Academy is a Released Time Religious Instruction (RTRI) program which exists to reach students in public schools with the gospel. This is allowed under the RTRI laws provided that the program is off school property, privately funded and parent permitted.

Please go to lifewise.org/greenvilleoh for more information and to register your child and/or become a volunteer.