Blood drive planned in Versailles

VERSAILLES — Community Blood Center has a critical need for type O and type B-negative blood. Enter the August “Let’s Go with Joe” campaign to win Bengals season tickets by donating at the St. Paul Lutheran Church community blood drive Thursday, Aug. 17 from 2:30-6:30 p.m. at 13495 Greenville-St. Marys Road, Versailles.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

August donors have a chance to follow quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals all the way to the Super Bowl. Everyone who registers to donate July 31 through Sept. 3 at any CBC blood drive, or the Dayton CBC Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win a pair of Bengals season tickets. All registered donors also receive the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” t-shirt.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.