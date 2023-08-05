Time to begin the BBB Torch Award application

DAYTON — It’s never too early to begin compiling your 2024 BBB Torch Award application. Bring the honor home to your business or nonprofit in 2024. It’s a great way to celebrate and recognize your team’s hard work. You could even win the BBB’s Golden Torch Award.

The BBB’s Torch Awards honor organizations whose leaders demonstrate a high level of personal character; ensure the organizations’ practices meet the highest standards of ethics; and consequently generate trust with customers and the community. The Torch Awards embody BBB’s mission of advancing business trust. There are four award categories for businesses based on the number of full-time employees. BBB also has two award categories for nonprofits, which are also based on the number of full-time employees. The winners of each category will be submitted for consideration for the Golden Torch Award. The judges will evaluate the winners of each category to determine an overall winner – the Golden Torch Award winner.

Learn more, nominate and/or apply at https://www.bbb.org/local/0322/torch-awards. The process only takes a few simple online steps: complete an entry form, write three or four essays and upload some standard business documentation and your logo. The deadline to nominate an organization for the honor is February 2, 2024. The deadline to submit your own organization’s entry is March 1, 2024. The awards dinner will be held on May 14, 2024 at Sinclair Community College.

BBB is even hosting free, optional virtual seminars to help you understand the process. They walk you step-by-step through completing a submission. Seminars are planned for the following dates and times:

· Monday, Aug. 28, 11 a.m.

· Wednesday, Sept. 27, 9 a.m.

· Thursday, Oct. 26, 3 p.m.

· Thursday, Nov. 16, 3 p.m.

· Monday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m.

· Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, 3 p.m.

· Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, 9 a.m.

Register today for one by calling (937) 610-2270.

If you have questions regarding these honors, call (937) 610-2277 or e-mail [email protected].

The honors are sponsored by many local organizations, including Back To Business I.T.

