Grange celebrates 150 years

GREENVILLE — Stelvideo Grange is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Ohio State Grange and the 150th anniversary of Stelvideo Grange. Part of the celebration include collecting 150 items in recognition of the state Grange’s anniversary and 150 items in recognition of the Stelvideo Grange’s anniversary.

The items were used to fill Blessing Boxes around the county.

Stelvideo Grange will continue the celebration at the Great Darke County Fair. On Thursday, Aug. 24 they will hold a drawing for three $50 cash prizes. The deadline to enter is Thursday, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. You must be 18 and older – you may only enter once per day. Entries will be accepted at the Promotional Booth in the Grange Hall at the air.