Lady Wave soccer makes small steps towards improvement in scrimmage

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Lady Wave soccer team had their first scrimmage against Coldwater at Harmon Field on Aug. 5. In 60 minutes of varsity play, Coldwater won 3-0. In the 20 minutes of junior varsity play, Coldwater won 2-0.

Head coach Dave Ernst said the girls came out slow during their first 40-minute period. But once the team got together during the break, the team made adjustments and played better.

“We came out hesitant the first 40. I challenged them after that. We improved. We made steps to correct issues. That’s all I could ask from them,” Ernst said. “We have four days before the first game, we’ll make more improvements.”

The varsity team came out controlling the ball during the first half. They spent a lot of time in the offensive zone, but couldn’t get a clean shot off.

Once Coldwater had control of the ball, they were off to the races and scored with their speed in the back end.

In the second half, the Lady Wave continued to get some offense going but couldn’t get the ball into the net. It was a better effort as the girls looked more confident.

The Lady Wave will have a JV team this season. Ernst said they have three planned matches along with inter-squad games planned. The program is working to get more matches in against other teams for the girls to see field time.

“Practice is one thing, but getting on the field playing is just so beneficial. We’re going to try to get more. I would love to get six or eight so they can get the field time they need and deserve. They’re the future,” Ernst said.

It wasn’t a perfect game, but it was a step in the right direction for the Lady Wave. They will have a few days of practice before their first game of the season at home against Twin Valley South on Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]