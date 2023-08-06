Search warrant finds drugs and guns

UNION CITY — The Union City Police Department executed a search warrant in the 100 block of South Wintergreen Street as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking within the community. Thanks to the determined efforts of law enforcement officers, several stolen firearms, and a substantial quantity of illicit drugs were seized during the operation.

The execution of the search warrant was a collaborative effort that involved the support and assistance of the Darke County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT). Their professionalism and expertise were instrumental in ensuring the successful and safe completion of the operation. Union City Police Department expresses its sincere gratitude to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office for their unwavering commitment to upholding the law and safeguarding the community.

The case remains under thorough investigation by the Union City Police Department as they work diligently to gather all pertinent evidence. Upon completion of the investigation, they intend to submit formal charges to the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office. Director Mark Ater said they are dedicated to pursuing justice relentlessly and holding those involved in drug trafficking accountable for their actions.

Ater emphasized, “The Union City Police Department is fully committed to serving and protecting our community. We will continue to actively hunt down and prosecute drug dealers who threaten the safety and well-being of our residents. Our citizens deserve to live in a safe and secure environment, and we will spare no effort in achieving that goal.”

The Union City Police Department urges residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. We encourage community members to engage in an open dialogue with our officers and help build a united front against drug-related crimes.

The department extends its heartfelt appreciation to the residents of Union City for their continued support and cooperation. “Together, we can make our community a safer and more secure place for everyone,” said Ater.