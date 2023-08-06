CareFlight transports man after crash

GREENVILLE — On Aug. 6, at approximately 10:56 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with New Madison Fire, Arcanum Rescue and CareFlight responded to the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and Weavers-Ft. Jefferson Road for a two-vehicle injury accident with one vehicle rolled over.

An investigation revealed a 1999 white Buick LeSabre driven by Emma Kennedy, 67, of Greenville, was stopped eastbound on Weavers-Ft. Jefferson Road at the intersection of U.S. Route 127. Kennedy then pulled out into the intersection in front of 2008 white Ford van traveling southbound on U.S. Route 127, driven by Raymond Gilbert, 71, of Bradford. The white van then traveled off the right side of the roadway rolling and coming to rest on its top. Gilbert was taken to Miami Valley Hospital aboard CareFlight for his injuries. Kennedy was uninjured, and cited for failure to yield.