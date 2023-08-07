Union City holds Stateline Heritage Days

UNION CITY — The Union City community held its annual Stateline Heritage Days Festival on Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 3-5. The annual event features several activities, including a parade that starts in Indiana and ends in Ohio.

Kicking off the annual event was the Kickoff Luncheon held on Thursday. The luncheon is known for naming the Farmer of the Year. Earning the honor in 2023 was Herb Nieport. Nieport owns a farm near Ansonia. Nieport not only won the award, but also had several pieces of his farm equipment in the parade.

There was also plenty of entertainment to be found, including a BMX Stunt Show, Remi & Friends Magic Show, Root Beer Guzzling Contest, Golf Cart Poker Run and much more. The Bulldogs closed out the festival on Saturday evening with a concert on the main stage.

Joining the festival this year were firefighters participating in several games, including the waterball and bucket brigade. They also had a queen’s contest.