Franklin Monroe hosts Ansonia and Tri-Village volleyball for scrimmage

ARCANUM — Franklin Monroe hosted a quad-scrimmage on Aug. 8. The Lady Jets hosted fellow WOAC members Ansonia and Tri-Village. They also brought in Kenton Ridge.

For Franklin Monroe, the team is focused on improving day by day. Head coach Angie Filbrun said she was pleased with how the team did in the scrimmage. The Jets were competitive all scrimmage long.

Filbrun said the scrimmage helps see who needs to be on the floor and what adjustments they need to make. At the rate the team is improving, she is confident they will be a force to go up against.

“They’re positive. They’re a great group of kids. They work really well together. If I see the improvement from last night to tonight and even into Thursday and next week. We’re going to be doing good things,” Filbrun said.

For Ansonia, this is their second scrimmage. The team got to play against their own Alumni on Aug. 5. Head coach Lydia Schlarman said after the Alumni game, the team figured out what rotations worked for them. This scrimmage justified making those changes.

The scrimmage also helped the first-year head coach get comfortable with coaching the girls and putting them in different positions. Schlarman said the team adjusted well to her changes.

She also said she is happy with where the team is at right now. While there is always the opportunity to improve, she is overall pleased with how the team is progressing.

“We’re at a good spot. There’s always room for improvement no matter what spot you’re in, whether that be midseason or at the end. Where we’re at right now, I’m confident in our team and where we’re going to be at come the end of the season,” Schlarman said.

Tri-Village played in their second consecutive scrimmage after going to Greenville for one on Aug. 7. Head coach Taylor Rawlings said the team did some different things in this scrimmage.

With seeing new competition and having all of their girls, the Lady Patriots were able to try new things to improve as a team.

“We saw different things today, we did some different things with our lineup today. We have all of our girls back today,” Rawlings said. “It’s a learning process. Everyday we’re doing different things to get better.”

