Greenville, Versailles boys golf in action

The Greenville boys golf team lost to Tippecanoe at Cassel Hills, 181-154. Ethan Sunsdahl led the team with a 39. Aidan Honeyman and Aaron Lavy each had a 46. Drew Beisner shot a 50. Bryce Blumenstock and Will Gettinger each had a 53.
The Versailles boys golf team competed in the Ft. Loramie Invitational at Arrowhead Golf Course. The team finished 12th with a team score of 367. Carson Heitkamp led the team with an 85. Brayden Wagner shot an 87. Gabe White had a 91 and Ethan Phlipot had a 104. Seth Schafer shot a 117 and Austin Ruhenkamp shot a 125.