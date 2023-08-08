Tri-Village girls golf takes first at Union City Invite

By Drew Terhall

UNION CITY — Three WOAC teams made up a majority of the field at the Union City Invite at Union City Country Club on Aug. 8. After the boys went, the girls had the chance to tackle the course.

Tri-Village finished with a team score of 200. Reagan Brewer finished as the medalist at the event with a 40. Taylor Begoon finished with the third best score with a 49. Bella Black finished with the fourth best score with a 50. Haylee Potter shot a 61. Macey Shetler had a 67 and Madison Preston had a 77.

Ansonia finished with a team score of 274. Makayla Stachler finished tied for the fifth best score with a 57. Zoey Elson had a 66. Sophia Aultman shot a 72 and Macy Sink shot a 79.

Representing Franklin Monroe, Jadyn Brandt finished tied for the fifth best score with a 57.

