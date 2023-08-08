Franklin Monroe boys golf takes first in Union City Invite

By Drew Terhall

UNION CITY — Four WOAC teams made up the field at the Union City Invite at the Union City Country Club on Aug. 8. This is the second year the country club hosted the event.

Franklin Monroe took first with a team score of 189. Brandt Filbrun was the medalist at the event with a score of 42. Chase Stebbins tied for the fourth best score with a 47. Braden Gilbert and Chris Poe each had a 50. Leo Kinnison had a 52 and Trevor Swiger had a 57.

Mississinawa Valley came in second with a 191. Jaxin Beamblossom had the third best score with a 46. Aron Hunt tied for the fourth best score with a 47. Aaron Hummel shot a 48. Tanner Leichty and Brandon Wisner each had a 50. Brandon Miller shot a 59.

Bradford shot a 217 as a team. Treyl Manual had the second best score with a 43. Landon Helman shot a 52. Gage Shafer had a 56 and Ryan Hocker had a 66.

Ansonia finished with a team score of 230. Maverick Sanders led the team with a 51. Byron Young shot a 53. Darby Gilland had a 57 and Owen Schmitmeyer shot a 69.

