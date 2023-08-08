Commissioners reevaluate cost of Special Election

By Ryan Berry

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners approved an increase in proposed expenses for the Aug. 8 Special Election at their meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

At the Commission’s July 27 meeting, commissioners accepted a grant for $66,664 from the state to hold the election. Commissioner Matt Aultman suggested at the time the election would actually cost around $54,000 and the remainder of the grant funds would be sent back to the state.

On Tuesday, commissioners approved corrections to the budget, which puts the approximate cost at over $78,000, including an additional $48,430 for poll workers on top of the $27,320 that was estimated at the end of July. Some of the other line items decreased in order to get to the $78,138.82 figure.

Some bills had already been paid out of the general fund and the commissioners were able to use grant funds to reimburse the general fund with $2,388.82.

Aultman maintained the cost estimate is on the high side, but they want to appropriate the funds now, so they don’t have to go back and keep increasing the appropriation line. If the county exceeds the $66K provided by the grant, the county would be responsible for the additional cost for the Special Election.

“We should still be in the $67 to $68,000 range is what Paul (Schlecty, director of Darke County Board of Elections) shared with us,” said Aultman.

The Darke County Commissioners worked with the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office to hire a special prosecutor. Deborah Quigley, assistant prosecutor, addressed the commissioners and shared the necessity to employ Anthony E. Kendell, Miami County Prosecuting Attornery or any of his assistant prosecuting attorneys he designates. The need to have outside prosecution is because of the arrest Ansonia Police Officer Christian Idle. Quigley said Kendell or his designated prosecutor will look at the case and will prosecute if deemed necessary.

Commissioners approved another payment on the 2023 Airport Runway Rehab program. A bill for $14,415.27 is being paid for May 27 to June 30. The funds will be advanced back once revenue is received from the grant.

The county also advanced $5,823.20 to pay professional services for the terminal construction at the airport. This payment covers professional services from May 27 to June 30. These funds will also be put back into the county’s coffers once the grant money is received.

Commissioners also announced the Darke County Courts and Adult Probation did not receive the Residential Substance Abuse Grant. The commissioners approved a decrease in appropriations.

