July court report

GREENVILLE — Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, reported on the case statistics of the court for July 2023.
There were 378 new cases filed in the Darke County Municipal Court in July 2023. The cases are broken down as follows: 58 criminal, 10 OMVIs, 237 other traffic and 73 civil cases. There were 371 cases terminated/disposed of in July 2023.
For more information, contact Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, Darke County Courthouse, 504 South Broadway, Suite 7, Greenville, OH 45331. Telephone 937-547-7340.