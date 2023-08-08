Local business support North Star

NORTH STAR — The North Star Community Association recently accepted a generous donation from PEPCON and Poeppelman Materials for the construction of the new shelter house at the North Star Community Park. “The Poeppelman Family has always been very supportive of small communities and our needs, and we can’t thank them enough for their early commitment to our project,” remarked Katie DeLand.
Poeppelman Materials has been helping build the foundation for a better tomorrow for more than 75 years. With locations in Bradford, Versailles, and Union City, Poeppelman Materials and PEPCON offer ready mix concrete, crushed limestone, natural gravel, and related construction supplies. Their mission is to consistently produce and supply quality materials on time. Pictured L-R are Matt Poeppelman, Vice President; Katie DeLand, North Star Community Association; and Ben Poeppelman, President.