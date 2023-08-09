Timmerman named is a finalist

VERSAILLES — On Friday, Aug. 4, the National FFA announced its proficiency finalist and Versailles FFA is proud to have Cory Timmerman named as Top 4 National FFA Proficiency finalist.

Timmerman is a sixth year member of Versailles FFA and a 2022 graduate of Versailles High School. He is the son of Gary and Barb Timmerman of Yorkshire. Timmerman is a National FFA Proficiency Finalist in the area of Ag Mechanic Repair and Maintenance Placement. His SAE is job placement at Classic Carriers in which he serves as a diesel mechanic technician. Timmerman earned the opportunity to have his applications sent to the National FFA after placing first in Ohio.

Each state is allowed to submit one proficiency award application for each of 49 proficiency award areas to the National FFA for ranking. A panel of judges at the National FFA evaluated the applications and named the Top 4 Proficiency finalists as well as Gold, Silver and Bronze finalists in each 49 award areas. The 20 page proficiency application that Timmerman submitted included: goals, plans of practices, pictures, letters of recommendations, financial records and hour documentation. Cory will go through an online interview with final placing being announced at the 97th National FFA Convention. Each finalist will receive a $500 check from their sponsors along with the National FFA proficiency winner in each 49 areas will receive an additional $500. Congratulations to Cory as he proceed to the National FFA level.