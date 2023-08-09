Edison State employees complete leadership academy

PIQUA — Two leaders from Edison State Community College have graduated as fellows of the Ohio Leadership Academy for Student Success.

Amy Borgert, director of Career Pathways Advising, and Ryan Lusk, site manager, were among more than 40 leaders representing all of Ohio’s community colleges that graduated on June 22, 2023, as part of the academy, organized by the Ohio Association of Community Colleges (OACC). The leadership development cohort program gathers mid-level administrators, faculty, and staff for a year of training, exchanging ideas, and immersion in how to promote student success.

Each of the state’s community colleges could nominate two employees as fellows. They met six times throughout the year for two-day meetings. Sessions were relevant to Ohio specifically and included aspects of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program curriculum. Fellows also worked on projects in small groups between sessions.

Borgert said, “As student success and retention are vital in my role as Director of Career Pathways Advising, I was honored to be nominated for OACC’s Leadership Academy for Student Success. Each module was effective in strengthening my understanding of numerous departments across campus and how they each impact student success. I’ll continue to use the skills, competencies, and professional connections I’ve made throughout the year to strengthen internal and external processes to benefit staff and students.”

“The OACC Leadership Academy for Student Success provided me with the opportunity to learn more about the challenges and opportunities facing community colleges in Ohio, as well as expert commentary regarding leading change from the middle,” said Lusk. “I was able to reflect on my own leadership experience thus far and identify traits I emulate as a leader. Through collaboration with fellow cohort members, I learned innovative student success strategies implemented at community colleges in Ohio, as well as nationally, and built solid connections I wouldn’t have been able to make without participating in this academy.”

The OACC represents the presidents and trustees of the state’s 23 public two-year institutions that work to advance community colleges through policy advocacy and professional development. For more information, visit www.ohiocommunitycolleges.org.