UC Lions busy during SLH

The Union City Lions Club was active at State Line Heritage Days in Union City this summer. They were involved in selling brats and corn on the cob, running the disc golf tournament, and being a part of the parade. They want to thank everyone who supported the Lions at our food booth and would like to thank the SLHD committee for their hard work in putting together this summer celebration. They are looking forward to a great 2023-2024 Union City Lions Club year as they continue to serve the community.