WHC Foundation supports North Star

NORTH STAR — The North Star Community Association recently accepted a donation from the Wayne HealthCare Foundation for the North Star Community Park Renovation Project. Rachel Bergman, representing the association, stated, “Wayne HealthCare Foundation’s generosity will assist in building accessible facilities in our community park. The Foundation’s support of healthy living in Darke County is impressive.”
The mission of Wayne HealthCare Foundation is collaborating through philanthropy with Wayne HealthCare to enhance health education and wellness close to home. The Foundation assists patients of all ages, as well as community wellness and prevention programming to promote healthy living.