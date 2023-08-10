Bids sought to tear down part of Gettysburg School

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners are moving forward with tearing down part of the former Gettysburg School after part of the building was deemed a Brownfield site.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, Commissioners approved advertising for sealed bids to tear down a portion of the building. According to Commissioner Matt Aultman, the building qualifies as a Brownfield site due to the asbestos and lead in the building. A site can qualify as a Brownfield site for asbestos, lead, and other chemicals. Abandoned gas stations are often considered Brownfield sites due to the underground storage tanks.

The oldest section of the building from four feet below the basement to the top two floors will be demolished. The site will then be filled with clean dirt. The county has received $250,000 from the state for remediation.

The newer part of the building, which includes the gymnasium, will continue to stand. The building has had a few owners since it was sold in 2009 by Greenville City Schools. The Gettysburg Elementary students were sent to one of the other elementary schools in Greenville at the time.

Aultman said the county has known about the issues in the school ever since the district sold the building and it has been in the back of everyone’s mind about getting it remediated. The correct program and approval needed to be found in order to get the funding.

The county received $250,000 for the remediation. If the bids go over the grant amount, the owner will be responsible for any additional costs.

Aultman said the county is still looking at remediation for former gas stations in Hollansburg, Pitsburg and Palestine. “If a gas station program comes about we can file an application. When funds come available, we do know those projects in the back of our head, but we have to have the correct funding for remediation, especially gas stations,” he said.

In other business, the commissioners:

* Approved several transfers for vehicle maintenance, animal shelter, municipal court and juvenile-probate court;

* Approved expense requests for recommended meetings for Commissioner Marshall Combs to attend the CCAO Summer Symposium, and for an individual to attend the West Chester Hospital Trauma Symposium; and

* Approved a resolution amending the county’s electricity purchasing program from .001 per kWh to .0013 kWh.

Commissioners recessed the meeting to attend an off-site meeting at the Darke County OSU Extension Office for the purpose of an executive session for personnel matters that included appointment/employment of individuals. There was no business conducted following the executive session.