Shining for 45 years!

By Marilyn Delk

DCCA News

Darke County Center for the Arts has (finally) announced it’s 2023-2024 season, celebrating the community arts council’s 45th year of presenting dazzling programs. And DCCA’s programming for its “Sapphire Celebration” certainly sparkles!

DCCA’s Artists Series begins at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Saturday, October 21 with a luminous arts adventure when “ArtRageous” combines a rock concert with live art creation, imaginative movement, and comedy in an immersive magical experience that leaves audiences energized and delighted. Then on Saturday, Nov. 11, world-famous comedian Rex Havens will bring his radiant combination of insanity, logic and bemusement to the Memorial Hall stage to engage and amuse in a clean, thoughtful, and hilarious manner.

A truly glowing special event will see Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats bringing his talents to St. Clair Memorial Hall on Saturday, Feb. 24. In addition to singing, playing, rocking—and probably standing on his giant upright bass—the double bassist will share stories from behind the scenes about his days and nights on the road in the music business. In addition to his alliance with vocalist Brian Setzer and drummer Slim Jim Phantom, Rocker has recorded or performed with George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Willie Nelson, and Keith Richards and numerous others.

The Artists Series continues on Saturday, April 6 with award-winning Celtic Rock group Derina Harvey Band offering their sparkling take on traditional folk songs as well as new original music. In addition to Derina Harvey on vocals and acoustic guitar, the band consists of bassist/pianist Edward Smith, Jess Blenis on violin, Scott Green playing electric guitar, and Steve Pinsent on drums. DCCA’s 2023-2024 Artists Series season will close on Saturday, May 11, with the exceptionally talented musicians of the Toledo Symphony Orchestra returning to the Memorial Hall stage where they will once again share their glittering artistic excellence.

DCCA’s Coffee House Series, which presents first-rate artists in comfortable low-key venues, opens at Montage Cafe in Greenville on Thursday, Oct. 12 when Drew Harrison uses songs and stories to illuminate his perspective on the life of beloved Beatle John Lennon. The Series moves to a new venue, Beanz Buttercream Bakery, on Thursday, Oct. 26 with award-winning entertainer David Anthony performing gleaming cutting-edge magic while earning lots of laughs from the assembled audience.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, Cleveland Guitar Trio will perform at The Coffee Pot in downtown Greenville. Lustrous solo artists Doug Wood, Patrick Woods, and Darren Frate will present original solo work as well as engage in fun collaborations as they entertain audiences with their amazing talents. Hotel Versailles will provide the second scintillating new venue for Coffee House shows on Thursday, Feb. 8, when the Princess of Rockin’ Gospel Blues, Sharrie Williams, takes the stage to share her powerful message in song.

The Coffee House Series will close on Thursday, April 11, when Wild Carrot performs at Arcanum’s Wayne Trail Historical Society. Wild Carrot consists of Cincinnati-based musicians Pam Temple and Spencer Funk, whose roots are based in traditional American music, but who perform a diverse twinkling repertoire. Their joyous vocals backed by their skilled playing of guitar, mandolin, dulcimer, concertina, and penny whistle can be uplifting and fun, or move audiences to tears with their wisdom and honesty.

DCCA’s fun fundraisers will also be returning, including the Downtown Greenville Ghost Walk on Friday, Oct. 27 and the Greenville Union Cemetery Ghost Walks on Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29. “A Taste of Wine and Jazz” featuring crowd-pleasing wine selections, delectable hors d’oeuvres, and music by Deron Bell and his Jazz For You band will brighten the winter doldrums on Friday, Jan. 19. St. Patrick’s Day will be celebrated in style when “Irish Wave” returns on Friday, March 15, featuring Irish food, craft beers and festive music from Sons O’Blarney. Both of these fund-raising parties will be held in the glowing atmosphere of Montage Cafe, where lively conversation as well as energetic dancing sometimes break out, adding to the festive fun.

Tickets are now on sale for all of the above shining events; to get yours contact DCCA at 937-547-0908 or www.darkecountyarts.org.