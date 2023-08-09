Versailles and Greenville boys golf compete at Kendig Memorial tournament

By Drew Terhall

PIQUA — Greenville and Versailles boys golf competed at the Dan Kendig Memorial Golf Tournament at Echo Hills Golf Course on Aug. 9. Versailles tied for seventh in the event with a team score of 346. Greenville took ninth with a team score of 353.

For Versailles, Carson Heitkamp led the team with a 78 which was tied for the ninth best score in the event. Gabe White shot an 85 and Brayden Wagner shot an 86. Colin Batten had a 97. Ethan Phlipot shot a 105 and Gavin Hecht shot a 113.

For Greenville, Ethan Sunsdahl led the team with a 74 which tied for the second best score in the event. Aidan Honeyman had a 92, Aaron Lavy had a 93 and Cole Oswalt had a 94. Bryce Blumenstock shot a 98 and Carson Good shot a 100.

