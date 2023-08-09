Greenville girls golf starts season with consecutive matches

The Greenville girls golf team started their season with three straight matches. After finishing ninth at the Lady Bucc Invitational, the team competed in another invitational and had a MVL match.

On Aug. 8, the Lady Wave finished 14th at the Miamisburg Invitational at Pipestone Golf Course. Head coach Tracy Haines said played well for the team’s second invitational this year and it was the first time some of the girls played at Pipestone. Sofia Chrisman led the team with a 105. Vera Cox shot a 109. Leah Curtis had a 114 and Taylor Trissel had a 120. Callee Moore finished with a 133 and Reese Addington finished with a 145.

On Aug. 9, the Lady Wave hosted Tippecanoe at Turtle Creek. Greenville lost 186-219. Vera Cox led the team with a 45. Taylor Trissel had a 56. Sofia Chrisman shot a 58 and Leah Curtis shot a 60. Reese Addington had a 63 and Callee Moore had a 64. Haines said the team didn’t play their best, but they still have the whole season ahead to improve.

The Lady Wave will be back in action on Aug. 10 at the Lady Tiger Invitational at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.