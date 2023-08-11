Chapter hosts Fall Harvest Sale/Farmers Market

VERSAILLES — On Saturday, Sept. 23, the Versailles FFA will be hosting a Harvest Fall Sale/Farmers Market from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Versailles Schools inside the agriculture education lab, STEM Lab, greenhouse and tents/trailers near the auditorium area.

Stands that will be placed at the farmers market/fall harvest sale will include: FFA members Eden, Liam and Levi Barga who will be offering Goat milk, ice cream, fudge and soap as part of their SAE. Paige Gehret will be selling pumpkins and gourds as part of her SAE. Lauren Grogean will be selling honey as part of her SAE. Part of Maggie and Patrick Mcglinch’s SAE they will be selling turkey sausage and whole broilers. Amelia Grilliot as part of her SAE will be selling cupcakes. Alumni members Laura Schwieterman will be selling her Adorable Stitches, and Monica Goubeax will be displaying Mary Kay products. Additional vendors include Jodie Kremer who will be offering t-shirts and clothing. Chris Hinton will be selling toy barns, farm equipment and crafts. Dawn Shimp will be offering Sublimation Shirts, Mouse Pads, and Coasters. Bowman Produce will have a full line of vegetables and fruits. Anita Tobe is offering Pampered Chef. Lester Tobe is offering Creative Crafters. Matt, Morgan, and Sophia Aultman will be selling pumpkins and gourds. Janell Weiss will be offering Dahlia Bouquets. Joan Grillot will be selling homemade baked goods. Kristin Lewber will be offering Tastefully SImple, Beer Bread, Seasonings, Sauces, Dessert and Drink Mixes. Wright State Lake Campus will also be attending. Kari Weaver will be offering genuine leather, wine charms and resin earning. Versailles FFA will be selling Downing apples and apple cider.

Versailles FFA will also be offering educational speakers throughout the day including at 9 a.m. Caden Buschur, OSU Extension Agent will be offering a lesson on Fall Gardening. At noon, Janell Weiss will be speaking about raising award winning Dahlia.

The Versailles FFA is still seeking vendors if interested email [email protected] or [email protected].

In Conjunction with the fall harvest sale the Versailles FFA is also sponsoring a mobile blood drive. To register you can go to www.donortime.com and enter the sponsor code 1775. A lunch stand that will feature soup, sandwiches and baked goods will be available. Free craft bag for the kids to take home. The market and blood drive will begin at 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Versailles Schools 280 Marker Road, Versailles, near the Versailles Auditorium.