Local Briefs

GHS Class of 56 Reunion

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Class of 1956 will hold its annual reunion on Saturday, Aug. 26. The reunion will take place at 3 p.m. at Maid-Rite.

DCP Commissioners meet

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Park District Board of Commissioners regular board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 17, 4 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Education Center, 4267 St. Rt. 502 W., Greenville. To be added to the agenda to speak or to make comments, e-mail [email protected] before Aug. 16, noon.

ESC plans board meeting

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Educational Service Center Governing Board will hold its regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 14, 8:30 a.m., has been changed. The meeting will be held at the Anthony Wayne Early Childhood Center, 4932 Children’s Home Bradford Road, Greenville Ohio, 45331.

Public hearing and BoE meeting

BRADFORD — The Board of Education for the Bradford Exempted Village School District will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6:30 p.m., at 760 Railroad Ave., Bradford. The public is invited to join the meeting in person or watch virtually using the information on the district website, www.Bradford.k12.oh.us. Anyone wishing to address the board must contact the superintendent no later than 1 p.m. on Tuesday of the board meeting. The regular session will be followed by an executive session, if necessary, as provided by law. The district will also hold a public hearing to discuss the use of Special Education IDEA part B funds and Title 1 and Title II funds, and how they will be used. The interested general public is welcome to attend to give input for intended use of the funds.

Arcanum planning meeting

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will hold its Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 8 a.m., at 309 South Albright Street, Arcanum.

Meals for students

BRADFORD — Bradford Exempted Village Schools recently announced its 2023-2024 program year policy for free and reduced price meals for students unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program. Each school office and the central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party. For further information regarding free and reduced price meals, please refer to our website, www.Bradford.k12.oh.us.

Democratic/Independent women celebrate

GREENVILLE — Darke County Democratic and Independent Women will meet Wednesday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie, 4267 St. Rt. 502, Greenville. The evening will be a celebration of the hard work and dedication of this group in the defeat of Issue 1. Those attending are asked to bring snacks and/or drinks to share while we relax and enjoy the company of like-minded ladies and men. November is right around the corner. Bring a friend and continue to educate, empower and energize.