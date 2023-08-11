Student-athletes prepare for season

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Athletic Department held its annual Student-Athlete Day on Friday, August 4, 2023, at the Piqua Campus. The kick-off event helps prepare student-athletes to participate in the upcoming volleyball, basketball, baseball, and softball seasons.

“Student-Athlete Day is a day for our student-athletes to get together, see what resources are available to them, and prepare for what the year will be like,” said Athletic Director Justin McCulla.

During the event, student-athletes learned tips to be successful at Edison State, received information about available on-campus and community resources, and heard presentations from various campus departments, including Advising, Financial Aid, Library and Tutoring Center, and Office of Accessibility.

Sophomore student-athletes held a panel discussion, sharing success tips with their peers. Student-athletes were also introduced to training room and treatment rules, impact testing, and emergency protocols.

The athletic department reviewed rules and regulations with student-athletes, such as study rules, grade checks, and other eligibility requirements. Student-athletes signed their contracts and learned about their involvement with the Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle, a fundraiser held annually to support student-athletes.

The upcoming athletic seasons kick off on Thursday, Aug. 17, with the volleyball team hosting Clark State College in a conference matchup at home. The Lady Chargers will then travel to face Lorain County Community College in a conference matchup on Saturday, Aug. 19.

“Edison State is a special place. We have a chance to impact lives, educating young people and giving them opportunities,” McCulla said. “Our coaching staff has done an amazing job of recruiting. I believe we have a group of student-athletes that can take our teams to another level, and they’ll gain experiences based on a great education, facing good competition, and developing relationships that will last a lifetime.”

“We’re here to earn degrees and compete for championships,” he added. “Last year, we had 13 Academic All-Americans and 49 Academic All-OCCAC student-athletes, and we had four teams qualify for postseason play. Most of the success that has happened at Edison State is credited to our great student-athletes, coaches, and staff!”

Edison State’s baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball, and volleyball teams compete in the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) and are Division II members of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). For the latest news, upcoming games, and complete rosters, visit athletics.edisonohio.edu.