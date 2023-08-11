GMCB presents British Invasion 2

GREENVILLE — The next concert of the Greenville Municipal Concert Band will be held Sunday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m., at the Marling Band Shell in the beautiful Greenville City Park. The concert is free and open to the public.

This week the band will explore the great rock expressions by artists from the United Kingdom. The featured performer will be John Whirledge. John currently resides in Greenville with his wife Chelsea and their daughter Maggie. Whirledge enjoys making music especially singing and playing guitar. He enjoys reading, golfing, traveling and being outdoors with his family and friends. Whirledge is the Online Campus Director for the Ginghamsburg Church. He will presenting music from the Beatles for the presentation.

Aside from exploring the music of the Beatles, the GMCB will be performing rock and pop standards from many other United Kingdom artists. The contribution is vast from the UK and the band will be concentrating on the more seasoned veterans from across the pond.

Plan now to attend this wonderful expression of music from the extraordinary artists of the United Kingdom on Sunday. The concert is free and open to the public. Plenty of bench seating is available or you are welcome to bring your own chair or blanket to enjoy the park and the show.