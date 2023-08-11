Registration open for ReidRide 2023

RICHMOND, Ind. — ReidRide 2023 will celebrate its 15th year in providing shoes for area children in need.

The biking event serves as a fundraiser for Reid Health’s Shoes for Kids program. ReidRide includes three route options, and children 17 and under can ride free with an adult entry.

Registration is open at ReidRide.org. The event is Saturday, Aug. 19. The ride begins at 8 a.m. and registration the morning of the event begins at 7a.m.

This event is hosted by the Reid Health Foundation.

“This is my first year with the Foundation, and I’m really looking forward to ReidRide! I’m already so impressed with how many people play a role in making sure the ride is safe and fun for all levels of ability,” said Angela Cline, Reid Foundation Director.

Participants will be able to choose one of three paths using Richmond and Wayne County roads as well as the Cardinal Greenway – a 30-mile extended route, a 15-mile course, or a family friendly 8-mile ride. Route maps can be found at ReidRide.org.

A special addition will be available at this year’s event.

“Attendees can purchase ‘I Survived Industries Hill’ T-shirts for $25 the day of the event. We think these will be especially appreciated by riders who know how challenging that stretch of the course can be,” Cline said.

Dozens of area EMS professionals and first responders will be positioned along the route, helping to make sure everything is as safe as possible.

“We appreciate the fire departments, EMS, and police departments joining in the effort to ensure all goes well for riders. It’s a full-team effort, and we couldn’t do it without their partnership,” Cline said.

Also helping make this year’s event possible are those who have provided financial support, including:

Peloton Partner: Wolverine

Leadout Partners: 3Rivers Federal Credit Union; Allworth Financial; B & F Plastics; Cycling and Fitness Warehouse; Earlham College; First Bank Richmond; Hill’s Pet Nutrition; Kaufman Hall; Primex Plastics; Ryan’s Flooring; Skanska Shook; Spoke Easy; and Whitewater Broadcasting

Breakaway Partners: Allegiance Benefit Plan Management; Finance System of Richmond; Hall Render; Kicks96 and The Point; and Wetzel Auto

Paceline Partners: Astral Industries; Better Homes and Gardens First Realty; Cardinal Greenway; DailyPay; El Bronco; Harrington Hoch; Health Care Professionals FCU; DB Plumbing; Mercer; Office360; Paul and Pat Lingle; Pro Lawn; and Runnels Chiropractic

“All proceeds of ReidRide support Reid’s Shoes for Kids program. Last year we were able to provide 1,500 pairs of shoes to kids in need in four different counties in Reid’s service area. Even if you’re not a rider, you can support the efforts by making a donation,” Cline said.

For 15 years, ReidRide has provided funding for the Shoes for Kids initiative in partnership with local agencies such as Communities in Schools, The Common Good of Preble County, and several school systems. Every dollar raised helps to buy shoes for local children, with more than 20,000 pairs given out so far to children across the multi-county region served by Reid Health.

Since 2009, nearly 7,000 participants have biked more than 122,478 miles. Thanks to the community’s help, ReidRide has raised more than $400,000 in corporate partnerships and $318,917 in registrations and donations.

To sign up for ReidRide, or to donate to the Shoes for Kids cause, visit ReidRide.org.