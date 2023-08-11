Reid remembers Officer Burton

RICHMOND, Ind. — A year ago, tragedy struck our community with the shooting of Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton in the line of duty. Today, we remember and honor her sacrifice.

Officer Burton was shot during a drug investigation on Aug. 10, 2022. After receiving initial emergency treatment at Reid Health, she was transferred to Miami Valley Hospital for further care before she was removed from life support on Sept. 1, 2022.

But Officer Burton was not yet ready to end her fight. Two days later, she came home to Richmond, returning to Reid for hospice care. Described as a warrior, a hero, and a bright star, Officer Burton died on Sept. 18, 2022.

Throughout her 39-day fight, people from communities near and far rallied to her cause and offered their support. As her funeral procession made its way from Richmond to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, the streets were lined with those wishing to pay their final respects.

To convey our deepest gratitude for her service, Reid worked with the Wayne County Foundation to establish the Officer Seara Burton and Brev Law Enforcement Scholarship by Reid Health. In June, the scholarship was awarded for the first time to Elly Waters, a graduate of Centerville High School.

On Sept. 8, the City of Richmond will hold a prayer vigil at 6 p.m. on the south steps of the Richmond Municipal Building. We hope the community will attend to reflect on Officer Burton’s life and her dedication to the city.

Reid Health will have its own remembrance of Officer Burton with a moment of silence at noon on the anniversary of her passing.

“It was our great honor to have cared for Seara at times during her fight,” said Craig Kinyon, Reid Health President/CEO. “The Richmond community will forever be indebted to her for her selfless sacrifice to protect our well-being, safety, and way of life.”