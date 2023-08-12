Brewer leads the field at Lady Blazer Invitational

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

RICHMOND, IN — Four Darke County girls golf teams competed at Highland Golf Course on Aug. 12 in the Lady Blazer Invitational.

Tri-Village took second as a team in the event with a score of 427. Reagan Brewer led the team with an 81 and was the medalist for the event. Taylor Begoon shot a 95, the fifth best score of the event. Haylee Potter had a 125 and Madison Preston had a 126. Macey Shetler had a 134.

Greenville took third with a team score of 440. Vera Cox led the team with a 99, the seventh best score of the event. Sofia Chrisman had a 104, which tied for the ninth best score of the event. Taylor Trissel had a 115. Callee Moore shot a 122 and Ava Good shot a 146.

Ansonia took fourth with a team score of 505. Makayla Stachler led the team with a 110. Zoey Elson shot a 122. Sophia Aultman had a 136 and Macy Sink had a 137.

Representing Franklin Monroe, Jadyn Brandt shot a 111 and Abigail Fourman shot a 135.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]