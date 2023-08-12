Greenville girls soccer opens season against Twin Valley South

GREENVILLE — The Lady Wave opened the season with a tough match against Twin Valley South on Harmon Field. TVS scored the first goal half way through the first half and the teams went to the break with TVS 1-0 over the Green Wave.

“Our ladies came out timid and flat tonight and TVS played well in the first half,” head coach Dave Ernst said.

After the intermission, Greenville’s attitude changed to a more aggressive and physical one and the dividends were coming. Jayda Lyons, for the second year now, opened the scoring for the season connecting on a pass from Freshman Sami Elam. Later in the second half, Annabelle Snyder found Freshman Marley Purdin for the go-ahead goal with six minutes left in the match. Some back-and-forth play allowed TVS to get the equalizer to knot the score at 2-2 with :44 seconds left in the match.

Rachael Wright was in goal for the Lady Wave, and she tallied 12 saves for the match.

Greenville will host Graham next on Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.