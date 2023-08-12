Midmark honored as one of the healthiest

VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp., the only company transforming healthcare experiences through innovative design within the medical, dental and animal health environments, has been recognized as one of the Healthiest Employers of Ohio at the National Wellness Institute’s Annual National Wellness Conference.

The Healthiest Employers awards program recognizes people-first organizations taking a more proactive approach to employee health. Applicants are scored across six key categories: Culture and Leadership, Foundational Components, Strategic Planning, Communication and Marketing, Programming and Interventions and Reporting and Analytics.

As part of the company’s award-winning wellness program, Midmark maintains an onsite wellness center staffed by a nurse and offers flu shots, mammograms, vascular and skin screenings, blood pressure checks and other wellness screenings throughout the year. The company also offers weekly onsite massage sessions, outdoor walking paths and fitness center spaces for group and individual workouts.

“As a healthcare company, it is an important part of the Midmark culture to have an award-winning wellness program focused on the physical and mental well-being of teammates and their families,” said Sue Hulsmeyer, chief people and administrative officer. “Our program is built on a strong foundation of education, and our teammate-led wellness committee and full schedule of friendly challenges and events encourages participation and feedback.”

In addition to the Healthiest Employers recognition, Midmark also received a gold-level Healthy Worksite Award from the Healthy Business Council of Ohio (HBCO). This award recognizes Ohio employers who demonstrate a commitment to employee wellness through comprehensive worksite health promotion and wellness programs. This is the second year in a row that the company has been awarded a gold-level ranking from the HBCO.

“At Midmark, there is a consistent, focused commitment to teammate health, safety and well-being that is deeply ingrained in our culture,” said Jared Pottkotter, senior manager, human resources benefits and technology. “Our wellness program is not just about good policies and offerings. Our teammates know we are always looking out for their best interest. As an organization, we understand you can’t take care of your customers without first taking care of your employees.”

This is not the first time the company has been recognized for its commitment to the health and well-being of its teammates. Midmark was also named a Healthiest Employer in Ohio and Michigan in both 2020 and 2022.

The National Wellness Institute, formed in 1977, is the leader in providing professional development and engagement opportunities that support individuals from a variety of disciplines in promoting whole-person wellness.

About Midmark

Founded in 1915, Midmark Corporation is the only company transforming healthcare experiences through innovative design within the medical, dental and animal health environments. With more than 2,200 teammates worldwide, Midmark focuses on harmonizing space, technology and workflows, creating a better experience for caregivers and patients at the point of care. The Midmark headquarters and innovation hub are located in Versailles, Ohio, which is also home to the Midmark Experience Center, Design Center, Technology Center and its largest manufacturing facility. Midmark maintains eleven additional locations in the United States, including four innovation hubs, and has subsidiaries in India and Italy. To learn more about Midmark, visit midmark.com.