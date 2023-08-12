Watercolor Society exhibit returning to Hayner

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to be hosting the 2023 WOWS Member’s Watercolor Show. This year’s event features dozens of current juried works by Western Ohio Watercolor Society members. The paintings employ numerous techniques and contain an array of subject matter. The Opening Reception, which takes place on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 2 to 4 p.m., is a wonderful opportunity to meet many talented local artists. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public. The exhibit will be on display from Aug. 25 – Nov. 26.

The Western Ohio Watercolor Society was founded in 1974 for the purpose of furthering interest in, and adding stature to, the use of watercolor as a fine art medium, as well as to encourage public interest in the medium. In the years since, many renowned and artists have served as president of WOWS, including Elizabeth “Betty” (Garver) Nagy, David Smith, Homer Hacker and Nita Leland, among many others. “No doubt, WOWS holds a long history,” says current President Connie Gifford, “and we believe we were the first watercolor organization in Ohio. We are very proud of the many dedicated artists over the years who worked together with a vision to continue and to further the growth of the organization. We continue to exhibit our watercolors in shows, host watercolor demonstrations during our monthly meetings and invite the public to participate and learn about watercolor.”

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7–9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday & Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday 1–5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.