Tradition is behind this year’s winning photo

GREENVILLE — Tradition. The act of transferring customs and beliefs from one generation to the next. Ask many of the visitors to the Great Darke County Fair why they go to the fair or why they show animals at the fair and you may just hear one word – tradition.

Tradition definitely played a part in the Daily Advocate & Early Bird Fair Magazine Photo Contest winner’s photo. GNB Banking Centers once again hosted the contest and this year’s winner was chosen by Ashlynn Beisner, marketing consultant. The winner not only has their photo on the cover of the Daily Advocate/The Early Bird Fair Magazine, but they also receive a $150 cash prize.

Katy Fisher submitted the winning photo for this year’s cover that features her son, Everhett.

He is the son of Katy and Zach Fisher and was seven years old when he got his first opportunity to show livestock at the fair.

Fisher said her son showed a calf in the pee wee class on Tuesday evening of the fair. Now at eight years-old Everhett is wanting to show again this year.

Fisher and her husband are native to Darke County and live in the Arcanum area. Katy said, “The Darke County fair is tradition for us. I grew up going to the fair and was in 4-H for 11 years. I showed horses and pigs.”

Many people will agree with Katy when stressing the importance of the Darke County Fair, “Fair is so much more than just food, fun and rides. It is community coming together, it is supporting one another in the show ring, it is learning new things like responsibility, a little bit of heartache (saying goodbye to market animals), and how to compete and be a good sportsman no matter if you win or lose.”

She expects her son to continue in the tradition of being part of the Great Darke County Fair. She said, “I am excited for our son to experience this starting next year when he begins his 4-H journey.”

She chose her photo, titled “Showing a Calf for the First time,” because it “shows our son’s beautiful smile and it represents what the Darke County Fair is to us.” She also pointed out that Everhett was nervous when showing the calf, but “was brave and loved it so much.”

There were 57 entries in this year’s contest.

The Reader’s Choice winner, sponsored by Park National Bank, is announced in an advertisement in this magazine. Reid Special Physicans of Greenville sponsored the Honorable Mention prize, which is also announced in an advertisement in this magazine.