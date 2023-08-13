UC Police arrest stabbing suspect

UNION CITY — On Aug. 12, officers of the Union City Police Department responded swiftly to a distress call, demonstrating their unwavering dedication to the safety and well-being of the community. The incident involved a stabbing that occurred at 130 East Main St. in Union City.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered that a 17-year-old male had been stabbed and was in need of immediate medical attention. The victim had already been transported to a local hospital prior to law enforcement’s arrival. Through meticulous investigation, the officers identified Narcifo Cervantes as the individual responsible for the assault.

Working diligently to ensure the swift apprehension of the suspect, the Union City Police Department located the male suspect in the 500 block of West Pearl St., Union City, Ind. The victim received the necessary medical care, and an arrest warrant was promptly obtained for Cervantes.

Cervantes was taken into custody without incident and subsequently transported to the Randolph County Jail, where he will face extradition back to Ohio. He is expected to be charged with felonious assault for his alleged involvement in the stabbing incident.

Mark Ater, director of Public Safety for the Union City Police Department, commended the officers involved for their professionalism, dedication, and efficient handling of the situation. Their prompt response and effective coordination led to the successful apprehension of the offender, ensuring the safety and security of the community.

The Union City Police Department remains committed to serving and protecting the residents of Union City. The department would like to remind the public to report any suspicious activities and cooperate with law enforcement to maintain a safe and secure environment for all.