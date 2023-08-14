Matt Light announces sweepstakes for exclusive prize package for New England Patriots home opener complete with a meet-and-greet with Tom Brady

SHARON, MA — Former New England Patriot and 3X Super Bowl Champion Matt Light is running a sweepstakes for two tickets to the New England Patriots Home Opener game on Sunday, September 10th that will honor its former quarterback, Tom Brady! Two grand prize winners of the Celebrate TB12 Game day Giveaway will be awarded two luxury suite tickets to New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. This is likely to be one of the biggest regular season games in the history of the Patriots. This prize package is the ultimate football fan’s dream!

Proceeds from the Celebrate TB12 Game Day Giveaway will benefit the Light Foundation, founded in 2001 by Matt and his wife, Susie, to take young people out of their everyday environments and provide them with unique opportunities that ignite their passion, purpose, and motivation to succeed. Through our unique programming, the nonprofit provides young adults outdoor and hands-on learning opportunities that inspire them to believe in themselves and their ability to be great leaders. Not only is the Foundation helping them down their own path toward becoming successful adults, they are also building healthy, responsible, and motivated citizens for generations to come.

Two winners will be drawn for the grand prize package:

Two (2) luxury suite tickets to New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Sunday, September 10

Overnight accommodations for two in Foxboro, MA

Matt and Susie Light will host you and your guest!

Dinner for two at Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse at Patriot Place – drinks included!

The winner and guest will attend a pre-game tailgate hosted by Chef Peter Carbone

The winner gets a Patriots jersey autographed by Tom Brady

$1,500 stipend for taxes and transportation to and from the game

“Now, more than ever, at-risk youth need hope, guidance and a path to leadership opportunities, and the Light Foundation is continuing to provide the critical resources necessary to keep them on track,” says Light Foundation Co-Founder, Matt Light. “Tommy has always stepped up to help support our initiatives and we’re so grateful he’ll do so again when he returns to New England this fall.”

Excitement is building for the return of Tom Brady to Foxboro. The 15-time Pro Bowler and 5-time Super Bowl MVP played for New England from 2000 to 2019, and ended his career after three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For most Boston sports fans, he’ll always be the region’s favorite son — and two lucky winners and their guests will get the chance to see him take the field at Gillette one last time.

The Celebrate TB12 Gameday Giveaway will take place through Lighthouse Sweepstakes, the go-to hub for easy-to-enter charity fundraisers, created by Matt Light. To date, Lighthouse Sweepstakes has hosted nearly a dozen hugely successful fundraisers, raising over $1.5 Million for charities including the Light Foundation, the Greater Boston Food Bank, Boston Children’s Hospital, the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital of Maine, and the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation. Lighthouse Raffles has received endorsements from Gisele Bundchen, Chris Mortensen, Mark Wahlberg, Willie Robertson, Rich Eisen, Tom Brady, Peter King, Maria Menounos, and lots of other influencers in the world of sports and entertainment.

Giveaway tickets can be purchased now at $10 per ticket or in bulk at a discounted rate at https://lighthousesweepstakes.org/sweepstake/celebrate-tb12-gameday-giveaway/ thru Wednesday, September 6, 2023. All winners will be notified via phone.