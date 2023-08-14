ATV crash sends juvenile to hospital

NORTH STAR — On Aug. 13, at approximately 1:36 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Rescue, North Star Fire and CareFlight were dispatched to 14190 Friend Road in reference to ATV rollover injury accident.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2017 Polaris Ranger driven by a juvenile was traveling on private property when the ATV traveled off the right side of the trail and overturned onto the juvenile passenger. Emergency crews arrived on scene and lifted the ATV off of the trapped passenger.

The juvenile passenger was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital by CareFlight, the condition of the passenger is unknown at this time.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.