Lady Wave golf hosts Miamisburg for a match in the rain

GREENVILLE — The Lady Wave Golf team hosted the Miamisburg Lady Vikings at Turtle Creek Golf Course on Aug. 14.

The Lady Wave lost the match 222 -196 under rainy conditions. The Lady Wave were led by Vera Cox with a 47, Sofia Chrisman with a 53, Taylor Trissel with a 60 and Callee Moore with a 62. Also playing were Grace Cook with a 62 and Leah Curtis with a 67.

Miamisburg was led by Ally Turner with a 35, Megan Noel with a 43, Natalie Combs with a 59 and Lindee Morton with a 59. Also playing for Miamisburg were Emmy Middendorf with a 59 and Lily Clune 68.

The Lady Wave is 0-2 for the season.