Little Miss and Mister on the Brick Street

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

ARCANUM — Arcanum hosted its annual Brick Street Block Party this past weekend with plenty of fun for everyone. The event included plenty of food, beverages and fun.

From musical entertainment to a beer stein holding contest, visitors enjoyed two fun-filled days on the brick streets of Arcanum. Always a highlight of the event is the Little Miss and Mister Brick Street pageant.

Seven girls and three boys, dressed up as their favorite storybook characters. Visitors got to see a farmer wearing his John Deere colors, a pink ballerina, mermaid, Pete the Cat, a big sister and other fun characters.

After taking the stage and answering questions from the emcee and showing off their costumes, the judges chose Kixton Jenkins, 4, and Karmen Morrison, 4, as this year’s Little Mister and Miss. Jenkins dazzled the judges with his mouse outfit from If You Give a Mouse a Cookie and Morrison dressed as a mermaid.

Earning first runners-up were Krew Morrison, 4, who was dressed as an Ohio State football player, and Shelby Holliday, 4, who was dressed as Pete the Cat.

The second runners-up were Elliot Palmer, 5, who was dressed in a John Deere outfit, and Charlee Layne, 4, who brought along her horse Bullseye and was wearing a horse shirt.

Also participating in the contest were Rowan Rier, 4, Brynlie Banks, 6, Navee Morris, 5, and Remi Beckstedt, 3.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected]